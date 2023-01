The Digicel National Club Championship pools have been drawn.

Defending champions Kasavu Football Club of Rewa has been drawn with United Sangam FC of Lautoka and Suva’s Central Meads in Group A.

Host Greenstar FC of Nadroga is in Group B with Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mega FC and Ba’s Police FC.

Article continues after advertisement

The NCC will be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from next Thursday to Sunday.