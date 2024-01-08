Nasinu FC opens door for 2024 season

The door remains open for players to break into the Nasinu football side for the 2024 season.

District President Jagindar Singh says while the majority of players from last season will be retained, any player registered under Nasinu is welcome to push for a spot in the team.

“Just in case we have positions available and if we have better players within Nasinu, then definitely we will give chances to other players as well.”

Singh earlier reported that the district is looking to rope in three foreign players to boost their chances in the premier division.