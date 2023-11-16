Nand learning from the best

Merrill Nand [2nd from right] with the Fiji Football team players

Team Fiji men’s football rep Merrill Nand was three-years-old when the Bula Boys won gold at the Pacific Games.

Fiji last won at the 2003 Games in Suva.

This is also Nand’s first outing for Fiji and the Suva rep says it’s a great experience.

He says featuring at the Pacific Games with some of his idols is special.

“This is my first time as well in the senior team, the national team so from here I’ll try and work hard to be in the future games as well. Playing with the likes of Roy, other senior players in the team like Setareki and Dave it’s an honor because growing up you’ve been watching them play and looked up to them and now, we’re sharing the same field as them.”

Fiji takes on Northern Marianas on Saturday in their first match at 8pm in Honiara Solomon Islands.