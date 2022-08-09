Nalaubu leads golden boot race

[File Photo]

National and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu is the current top goal scorer in the Digicel Premier League and is on his way to winning the Golden Boot Award for the third successive year.

He won the award in 2020 while featuring for Suva and again last year with Lautoka FC.

After 16 rounds this season, Nalaubu has scored 12 goals compared to last year when he netted nine goals.

Suva player Azaria Soromon is second on the chart with seven goals while third are Rewa’s Abbu Zahid, and Lautoka’s Saula Waqa.

In fourth place are Lautoka duo Junior Dekedeke and Aprosa Yada as well as Labasa’s Christopher Wasasala with five goals.

Four DPL games will be held this weekend starting with Labasa and Nadi at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

On Sunday there will be a double header at Churchill Park with Ba taking on Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm while Lautoka hosts Nasinu at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Suva hosts Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium.