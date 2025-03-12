Nadroga match first task for new Suva coaches

Brian Singh [left] with Pita Rabo

Suva Football’s new co-coaches, Pita Rabo and Brian Singh are focused on their immediate challenge against Nadroga in the Extra Premier League this Sunday.

Despite the limited preparation time for their round 4 match, Brian Singh says the team is determined to secure a positive result.

However, he adds that the co-coaches have a long-term vision for Suva FC, and implementing their desired playing style will be a gradual process.

Article continues after advertisement

The co-coaches are confident that their familiarity with the players and their shared vision for the team will ultimately lead to success.

Singh says they both are focused on building a competitive and cohesive unit, but they also recognize that achieving their long-term goals will require patience and trust from the players and supporters alike.

“Just requesting the public please have faith in us. We request you to come in numbers and support. And the most important thing is, as we all know, soccer is such a thing that it cannot change overnight. It will take time, give us time, and we’ll produce results.”

Suva will play Nadroga this Sunday at 3 pm at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

In other matches, Tavua will play Lautoka on Saturday at 3 pm at Garvey Park, Tavua.

On Sunday, Navua clashes with Labasa at 3 pm at Uprising Sports Center in Navua and you can listen to live commentary on Radio Fiji Two, while Nadi plays Nasinu at 3 pm at King Charles Park, Nadi.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.