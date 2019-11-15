Nadi rates Nasinu highly for Sunday clash

Nadi soccer coach Kamal Swamy has rated Nasinu highly ahead of their clash this Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Swamy says Nasinu who are second-last on the VPL standings will want to ensure they are not relegated as a few matches remaining.

“I know Nasinu plays very well and they played very well in the BOG plus some of the league games. With the guidance of Tagi Vonolagi, I think they are one of the best teams and they will want to prove themselves as they want to get points.”

Swamy says he is happy with the player’s performance especially the youths who have stepped up.

Nadi will play Nasinu at 1pm while at the same venue, Suva takes on Navua at 3pm.

Rewa meets Labasa on Sunday, 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

The lone VPL match on Saturday will be between Ba and Lautoka at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.