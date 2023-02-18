More bid for Man United

[Source: Reuters]

The chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, has confirmed his foundation will bid to buy English club Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari consortium says the bid plans to return the club to its former glories.

Described as a life-long Manchester United fan, Sheikh Jassim is chairman of Qatari bank QIB and the son of a former prime minister of Qatar.

Article continues after advertisement

BBC Sport reports that Ineos, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, also officially made a bid before today’s ‘soft deadline’ for proposals.

Billionaire Ratcliffe had already stated his interest in buying United.

The Glazer family, who bought United in 2005, are considering selling as they “explore strategic alternatives”.