Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|Lockdown is the last resort: Dr Fong|Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination|No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones|New local cases point wider transmission|Agencies praying Fiji does not see India situation|Ministry looks at alternative facilities|Teachers part of contact tracing teams|Outbreak will test healthcare system: Professor Baker|Residents of Raiwaqa and Raiwai staying indoors|Fijians make more runs to supermarkets|Ministry working on plans for students|Gratitude packs for frontliners|No lockdown for Suva: MOH|Most COVID-19 breaches in Southern Division|GPs step up to offer services in the West|Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa|Police monitor social distancing|Wainitarawau still under lockdown|FNPF makes lockdown relief payment|COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia|
Full Coverage

Football

Ministry investigates alleged dumping of rubbish

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 1:12 pm
Rakesh Varman [Source: Facebook]

An investigation is underway on the alleged dumping of waste on a beachside by the Fiji Football Association’s Referees Director.

This has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe.

Rakesh Varman was filmed allegedly dumping rubbish on a beach along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

The video which was uploaded yesterday has since gone viral on social media.

Wycliffe says they started their investigation into the matter last night.

“Procedures to follow as to what happened, when it happened and the evidence that’s available, all this is being examined. Appropriate resources from the Ministry will be deployed to look into this matter and get to the bottom of it.”

Wycliffe adds suitable appropriate action will be taken when and if Varman is found guilty.

Meanwhile, Varman on his Facebook page this morning denied that he dumped the rubbish on the beach.

He has also claimed that the man who took the video threatened him to pick up the rubbish.

Varman has refused to give any comments and has directed all questions to his lawyer.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.