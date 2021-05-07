Ministry investigates alleged dumping of rubbish

An investigation is underway on the alleged dumping of waste on a beachside by the Fiji Football Association’s Referees Director.

This has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe.

Rakesh Varman was filmed allegedly dumping rubbish on a beach along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka.

The video which was uploaded yesterday has since gone viral on social media.

Wycliffe says they started their investigation into the matter last night.

“Procedures to follow as to what happened, when it happened and the evidence that’s available, all this is being examined. Appropriate resources from the Ministry will be deployed to look into this matter and get to the bottom of it.”

Wycliffe adds suitable appropriate action will be taken when and if Varman is found guilty.

Meanwhile, Varman on his Facebook page this morning denied that he dumped the rubbish on the beach.

He has also claimed that the man who took the video threatened him to pick up the rubbish.

Varman has refused to give any comments and has directed all questions to his lawyer.