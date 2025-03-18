Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to a muscle strain.
The 37-year-old star dazzled in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Sunday with a stunning goal but reportedly felt discomfort afterwards.
As a result, Messi will stay in the U.S. to recover, missing out on a crucial qualifier window.
Article continues after advertisement
Argentina, leading the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points after 12 games, will face second-placed Uruguay on Friday before hosting Brazil on March 25.
Brazil will also be without Neymar, who was set to return to the national team but is sidelined with a muscle injury.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement