Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to a muscle strain.

The 37-year-old star dazzled in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Sunday with a stunning goal but reportedly felt discomfort afterwards.

As a result, Messi will stay in the U.S. to recover, missing out on a crucial qualifier window.

Argentina, leading the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points after 12 games, will face second-placed Uruguay on Friday before hosting Brazil on March 25.

Brazil will also be without Neymar, who was set to return to the national team but is sidelined with a muscle injury.

