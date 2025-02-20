Mbappe hat-trick buries Man City to fire Real Madrid into last 16

[Source: Reuters]

Real Madrid dispatched Manchester City 3-1 with a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick this morning in their Champions League playoff second leg at a raucous Santiago Bernabeu stadium, earning them a 6-3 aggregate victory and a place in the last 16.

Last year’s champions will face either Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atletico Madrid, depending on Friday’s draw, as they seek a record-extending 16th title.

It was the first time in City coach Pep Guardiola’s illustrious career that one of his teams in the Champions League had failed to reach the round of 16.

“It was a perfect night,” Mbappe said.

“It’s only logical that Real Madrid advance to the last 16 of the Champions League. We are very strong at home and it’s great to give joy to our fans.”

Real did not have to work too hard to subdue their sorry rivals who failed to manage a shot on target on the first half, looking a shadow of Guardiola’s dominant force from past years.

Already 3-2 down after a first leg defeat at home, City’s task became even harder an hour before kickoff when they announced a starting 11 without leading striker Erling Haaland, who suffered a knee injury at the weekend.

With City looking clueless and out of ideas, Real took full control of proceedings and never looked under threat.