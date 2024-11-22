Match physicality a challenge for AuFFI Australia All-Stars

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The AuFFI Australia All-Stars, under the guidance of head coach Eswa Nadan, are bracing for the intense physicality of local Fijian teams as they prepare for the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup next week.

Speaking to Fiji FA Media, Nadan acknowledged the added pressure of playing against teams familiar with Fiji’s football environment but remains confident in his squad’s preparation.

“We are coming to Fiji with a mission, and that mission is to win the title. Our name is yet to be engraved on the Pacific Cup trophy since its inception, and we aim to change that this year.”

“I have played football at home and know how tough it can be against local teams, who tend to play very physical football. We’re preparing for that.”

With a mission to finally etch their name on the coveted trophy, the team is determined to overcome the challenges ahead.

“Our team management is working tirelessly to address every aspect. We are focusing on areas that needed improvement and preparing like all other competitive teams.”

“We have a very good balance of youth and experience. Every player in the squad is equal, and we will be competing as a united team, not as individuals.”

The Australia-based squad kicks off their campaign against Navua FC on Thursday, November 28, at 6.15 pm.

They’ll face NZFFI Manukau All-Stars on Friday at 7 pm, before going against Lautoka FC on Saturday at 6.45 pm.