Lions roar back to hold Nadi

The Extra Supermarket Labasa football side had to dig very deep to stay alive in the Digicel Fiji FACT.

The Babasiga Lions struck late in the game to earn a 2-all draw against Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi at the HFC Stadium.

Edwin Shayam scored a well-drilled free-kick for the equalizer.

Nadi had a dream start as it scored two goals in the early stages of the first half.

Nadi veteran Vuniuci Tikomaimereke led by example as he slotted past 41-year-old Simione Tamanisau.

National Under-20 rep Eneriko Matau found the back of Labasa’s net a few minutes later to double the lead.

Fiji rep Ashneel Raju pulled a goal back minutes before the break.

Labasa received a free kick in the dying stages of the game, and Shayam stepped up to curl the ball around the Nadi wall to score a masterpiece and a goal of the tournament contender.

The Thomas Vulivuli-coached side plays Tailevu/Naitasiri at 11am tomorrow , and needs a win to keep alive its chances of a last four outing.

Nadi battles it out with Rewa FC at 5pm tomorrow.