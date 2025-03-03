Leno is Fulham's shootout hero as they upset FA Cup holders Man United

[Source: Reuters - Fulham's Bernd Leno celebrates with his teammates after he saves the penalty from Manchester United]

Fulham keeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties as they beat FA Cup holders Manchester United 4-3 in a shootout to secure their spot in the quarter-finals after Sunday’s dramatic fifth-round tie at Old Trafford ended 1-1 after extra time.

The match went to penalties after United’s Bruno Fernandes grabbed a second-half leveller following Calvin Bassey’s opener for Fulham in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

After a goalless extra time, Leno saved Victor Lindelof’s penalty, leaving United’s Joshua Zirkzee needing to bury his to keep their hopes alive. Yet he fired his effort straight at Leno sparking wild Fulham celebrations.

Raul Jimenez, Sander Berge, Willian and Antonee Robinson converted their penalties for Fulham, who will face Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals.

Fulham caught United’s defence flat-footed from Andreas Pereira’s corner to strike first blood seconds before halftime, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home in his first FA Cup appearance.Fernandes levelled in the 71st minute when Diogo Dalot cut it back from the left-hand side and United’s skipper unleashed a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed past two Fulham defenders and goalkeeper Leno on its way into the far corner to send the game into extra time.

“Unbelievable,” a smiling Leno told the BBC. “I think we deserved to win after 90 minutes. Of course, penalties, it is sometimes a lottery and luckily we won. The goalie coach told me information, but my feeling is more important.

“I went the wrong way three times, but credit to our penalty takers – it is not easy. Brilliant job from all of us.”

Thirteen-times FA Cup winners United defeated Manchester City last year and lost to City in the 2023 final.

But Ruben Amorim’s men have struggled mightily this season, languishing 14th in the Premier League, five places below Fulham.

“I think we have the best chances in the game,” Amorim said. “In the end, the penalties can go both ways and today wasn’t our way.

“The goal is to win the Premier League,” he added. I know that we are losing games but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don’t know how long it will take. We have a goal and we continue forward no matter what.”

Both sides squandered chances at winning goals in the breathless affair at Old Trafford. United keeper Andre Onana dived to push away a shot from Emile Smith Rowe late in normal time.

United then had several terrific chances to seal the victory seconds before the whistle sounded. Leno came out to save a point-blank shot from Alejandro Garnacho and then 17-year-old Chido Obi first stabbed the ball just wide of the net and then forced Leno to make a diving save.

Fulham boss Marco Silva said his team deserved to win in normal time.

“I think we were the best team on the pitch. Our team was on the ball dominating the ball,” he said. “We deserve to be in the next stage.”

Fulham reached their only FA Cup final in 1975 when they were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United. Leno said he would like to see his team get back to Wembley for the final.

“Two years ago we lost here in the quarter-final (to Manchester United) and we’re in the quarter-final again,” he said. “We want to go to Wembley 100%.”

