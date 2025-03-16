Lautoka, Labasa secure wins as Nadi and Nasinu share points

[Photo Credit: Lautoka FC]

Round 4 of the Extra Supermarket Premier League delivered thrilling encounters, with Lautoka and Labasa securing crucial victories while Nadi and Nasinu played out a high-scoring draw.

Lautoka edged past Tavua FC 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

Despite Tavua’s Vilitati Kautoga finding the net, Lautoka responded with goals from Usman Omede and Sekove Luma to claim the three points.

Article continues after advertisement

In a goal-fest at Prince Charles Park, Nadi and Nasinu played to an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Nadi’s Rusiate Matarerega bagged a brace, with Vinayak Rao adding another, but Nasinu’s Paul Francis stole the show with a hat-trick to ensure his side left with a point.

Labasa also enjoyed a dramatic win, defeating Navua 3-2.

Navua’s Arami Manumanubai and Ali Mekawir got on the scoresheet, but Labasa’s Rusiate Doidoi proved to be the difference, netting a stunning hat-trick to seal victory.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.