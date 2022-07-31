Late comeback saves Ba

The Ba and Nadi Digicel Premier League clash today ended in a 1-all draw at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a tale of two halves with Nadi scoring in the first 45 minutes while Ba netted the equalizer after the break.

The Ba side held their own against a good Nadi team with the likes of Laisenia Raura, Ilimotama Jese, Siotame Kubu, Ame Votoniu, William Valentine along with Solomon Islanders Barry Limoki and William Komasi.

Ba had the services of youngsters Nabil Begg, Malakai Rere and Fazil Fazul Ali while Luke Savu, captain Savenaca Nakalevu and Rahul Naresh added some experience to the team.

Both teams had some scoring chances but goalkeepers Tevita Koroi and Tevita Ravia saved their teams on a number of occasions.

Limoki raced through in the fifth minute and scored the opening goal for Nadi after some brilliant work by the Jetsetters midfielders.

The Men In Black’s real chance was in the 76th minute when Kini Madigi’s free-kick was tapped away by Nadi keeper Ravia.

However, Suliano Tawanakoro managed to tap the ball into the net from the resulting corner kick taken by substitute Shivneel Singh with the scores level at 1-all.

Ba came alive in the last quarter of the match with Begg and Madigi nearly scoring for the side while Kubu could’ve won the game for Nadi in the 92nd minute but his attempt went over the bar.

Meanwhile, in other DPL games, Navua defeated Nasinu 2 – 0.