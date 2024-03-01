Labasa women starts OFC Champions League prep

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Women’s Champions League in Honiara, Solomon Islands has started their preparations.

It will be Labasa’s second consecutive outing at the tournament this month.

Labasa is drawn in Group B alongside New Zealand’s Auckland United FC, Veitongo FC from Tonga, and defending champions AS Academy Féminine of New Caledonia

Team captain Sofi Diyolowai says they aim to put up a better performance from their last outing.

The Babasiga ladies open their campaign against Auckland United on Monday, March 11 at 7pm at the SIFF Academy Ground in Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji Premier League continues this weekend with round three.

A doubleheader will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, with Suva and Labasa meeting at 1 pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rewa at 3pm.

Additionally, at 1pm, Nasinu faces Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa, while Nadroga challenge Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In another game at 3pm, Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Center.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka game commentary live on Mirchi FM.