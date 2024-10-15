Labasa thumps star-studded Suva

Action from the Labasa vs Suva clash

Extra Supermarket Labasa kicked off their 2024 FMF IDC campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Flick Hygiene Suva in their opening Group A match.

Labasa took the lead with a well-executed header by Joeli Ranitu, assisted by a cross from Joe Moses.

However, Suva equalized before halftime with a penalty from Christopher Wasasala, sending the teams into the break tied at 1-1.

Labasa came out strong in the second half, with Taniela Waqa stunning Suva’s goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva with a powerful shot from just outside the 18-yard box, putting Labasa back in the lead.

The third and final goal came from Solomon international Fordney Junior, who displayed individual brilliance by outpacing Suva’s defense to score a beautiful goal, sealing the victory for Labasa.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka