Labasa draw in OFC Women’s Champions League opener

The Labasa women’s football side kick-started its OFC Champions League campaign with a 1-all draw against Auckland United in the Solomon Islands.

This was the Babasiga Lions’ opening group game.

The Kiwis had numerous opportunities to score in the first half but were denied by a stubborn Labasa defense, led by goalkeeper Selai Tikoisuva as the two teams went to the tunnel at nil-all.

Auckland however came back determined in the second half and were rewarded with a goal to replacement Rene Wasi.

Labasa drew level with a goal to Vanisha Kumar.

Both teams tried hard to score the winner but it was to no avail.

Labasa will take on Tongan side Veitongo FC in its next group match on Thursday.

Veitongo lost its opening match 4-1 to defending champions AS Academy Feminine.