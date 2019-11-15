Football
La Liga champions held in season opener
September 21, 2020 7:50 am
Karim Benzema on attack for Real Madrid [Source: Real Madrid]
La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new season.
Zinedine Zidane’s side started their campaign a week later than other teams, having been in European action last month but looked short of their best.
They created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema’s low strike was pushed away by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
Ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva made his Sociedad debut but was unable to create a goal.
👔💬 This is what Zinedine Zidane had to say after our match in San Sebastián!#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/e4t2O2V9xu
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 20, 2020
