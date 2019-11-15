Home

La Liga champions held in season opener

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 21, 2020 7:50 am
Karim Benzema on attack for Real Madrid [Source: Real Madrid]

La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side started their campaign a week later than other teams, having been in European action last month but looked short of their best.

They created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema’s low strike was pushed away by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Article continues after advertisement

Ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva made his Sociedad debut but was unable to create a goal.

