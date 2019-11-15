La Liga champions held in season opener

La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side started their campaign a week later than other teams, having been in European action last month but looked short of their best.

They created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema’s low strike was pushed away by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva made his Sociedad debut but was unable to create a goal.