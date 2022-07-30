Kulas skipper to hand jersey to dad

Digicel Fiji Kulas captain Sofi Diyalowai. [Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Digicel Fiji Kulas captain Sofi Diyalowai will be presenting her jersey to her dad, who will be watching the team play in the final of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Her dad, Sowane Vunibola travelled from Labasa earlier this week just to watch her daughter lead the team out for their last dance tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This will be the first time for Vunibola to watch his youngest daughter play an international match.

Article continues after advertisement

Kulas coach, Lisa Cole says the defence will be something they will need to strengthen as Papua New Guinea works well on attack.

“Papua New Guinea has been the team to beat I can tell you that and they have some really special players in their attacking group. So for us it’s going to be about shutting them down and continuing to take our chances well, we’re also good in attack and they’ll have to defend more than they’ve ever had to defend.”

Cole says they will have to maintain full possession of the ball.

If Fiji wins the final, they will qualify to the intercontinental play-off in New Zealand in February.

Fiji will host PNG tonight at 7.

You can watch the match live on FBC 2.