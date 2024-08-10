Krishna urges Fiji U16s to do their best

Fiji U16 football captain Maikah Dau [right] with the NZ captain [Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

The captain of the Fiji senior men’s football team, Roy Krishna has congratulated the under-16 side for their historic qualification to the FIFA U17 World Cup.

In a message of encouragement, Krishna wished the team well and urged them to finish the OFC Men’s U16 Championship on a high note.

This is the first time any Fijian team in this category has made it to the World Cup.

“I was honored to train with you in Fiji, and I knew something special was happening. There’s just one more hurdle to go, boys—against New Zealand. Go out there and make your family and the whole nation proud,” Krishna said.



Fiji head coach Sunil Kumar [2nd from right] and captain Maikah Dau [right] with NZ team captain and coach [Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Fiji head coach Sunil Kumar is determined to maintain the momentum gained in the semi-final as they prepare to face New Zealand in the final.

“Thankful to God for this opportunity. We set our target at the beginning, and now we have a chance to achieve it. We’re so fortunate to have qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and now we get a chance to fight for the championship—the trophy, I would say”.

Baby Bula Boys will face New Zealand in the final tomorrow at 4 p.m.