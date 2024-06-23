Krishna tops Oceania goal scoring board

Fiji football sensation Roy Krishna is the leading goal scorer in the Oceania region, with an impressive total of 40 goals following their final pool game against Tahiti last night.

FBC Sports caught up with Krishna after their 1-0 victory, where he expressed his desire to continue leading the region in goal-scoring for as long as he remains active in the sport.

Krishna says that he will not take all the credit for his achievements.

Instead, he thanks everyone who has supported him in any way throughout his journey in the sport.

“Look, I’m just blessed to have hit that number, but I cannot take all the credit as I have worked under some unbelievable coaches and some great players, so you know, I think this 40 goals I have scored, credit goes to the whole team. Yeah, and I’m just blessed to continue what I love, which is playing football, so yeah, I’m just happy.”

He adds that he wants to continue this momentum and understands that it will require more hard work.

“I guess. I think. You know I’m just happy where I am at the moment, yeah, and I think that’s what matters—to look after my body. I’m not getting young, but look, I’m enjoying every moment of it, and yeah, that’s it.”

He adds that there’s no time for celebration after last night’s victory, as they have another mammoth task ahead.

The Bula Boys departed for Vanuatu this morning for the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Nations Cup.

They will meet Vanuatu on Thursday at 3pm.