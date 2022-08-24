Krishna scores as Bengaluru FC thrashes Indian Air

[Source: Bengaluru FC]

Bengaluru FC’s new attacking combination of Fiji’s Wonderboy Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri helped the side breeze past Indian Air Force 4-0 this morning.

The two showed their striking quality in great measure scoring once each in the first half in a Group-A match of the 131st Durand Cup football.

Krishna showed good form as he gave the Indian Super League champion the lead against Indian Air Force in the ninth minute off a nice solo effort.

Chhetri fetched the insurance goal in the 23rd minute as he latched on to a long cross from Prabir Das and volleyed home a nice finish.

Substitutes Faisal Ali and Siva Sakthi added two more after the interval to ensure Bengaluru’s dominance over the Airmen.

The Krishna-Chhetri pair emerged the important factor in Bengaluru’s victory march this season.