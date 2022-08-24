Krishna scores as Bengaluru FC thrashes Indian Air

[Source: Bengaluru FC]
Bengaluru FC’s new attacking combination of Fiji’s Wonderboy Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri helped the side breeze past Indian Air Force 4-0 this morning.
The two showed their striking quality in great measure scoring once each in the first half in a Group-A match of the 131st Durand Cup football.
Krishna showed good form as he gave the Indian Super League champion the lead against Indian Air Force in the ninth minute off a nice solo effort.
Here we go! #BFCIAF #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/tbST6q7vWu
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 23, 2022
Chhetri fetched the insurance goal in the 23rd minute as he latched on to a long cross from Prabir Das and volleyed home a nice finish.
Substitutes Faisal Ali and Siva Sakthi added two more after the interval to ensure Bengaluru’s dominance over the Airmen.
The Krishna-Chhetri pair emerged the important factor in Bengaluru’s victory march this season.
Happy to register our second win. The lads did well but unfortunately our win was dampened when we heard that a footballer made racists remarks about our teammate. Football should be a fair playing field not an opportunity to belittle your opposition. Say no to racism #WeAreBFC💙 pic.twitter.com/aYMQZZDRZV
— Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) August 23, 2022
Out they come! 🔵 #WeAreBFC #BFCIAF pic.twitter.com/Ph4ryI3idC
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 23, 2022