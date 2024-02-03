Krishna double in win

Roy Krishna

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna proved his worth once again in the Indian Super League with two goals this morning to help his Odisha side to another win.

A second-half brace from Krishna helped Odisha secure a comeback 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters.

The 36-year-old Krishna continues to be one of the most efficient strikers in the competition with his impressive willingness to build up play that makes him worthy of walking away with the Player of the Match award.

Krishna attempted 37 passes, completed 24 of them, earned three fouls, and created four goal-scoring opportunities, to cap off another impressive outing as Odisha FC continued their terrific form in all competitions.

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will face Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC on February 5 and February 12 respectively for their next encounters.