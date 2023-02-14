Klopp relieved after statement win

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he was relieved after his team won their first Premier League game of 2023.

The side defeated city rivals Everton 2-0 this morning and it urged them to use the statement victory to reignite their season.

Mohamed Salah scored for the first time since ‘Boxing Day’ and January signing Cody Gakpo bagged his first goal for the club as they snapped a four-game winless run.

It was only their second win in eight games in all competitions this season.

Klopp says it is a major relief to finally win and they have bring consistency to their performances now.