Khan to coach Blues for CVC

Former Suva FC head coach, Babs Khan

Former Suva FC head coach, Babs Khan is set to lead Lautoka for the 2024 Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

The Blues currently have Khan as their interim coach.

Lautoka Football Association President, Shalendra Prasad, expressed confidence in Khan’s ability to form a winning team for the highly anticipated series.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Prasad has also voiced his concerns over most senior players not turning up for training in this crucial time.

“He has taken over the team since yesterday, we hope all the players join the team but some of the senior players are not coming to train now.”

Prasad is encouraging players to show up in big numbers as they aim to win their third CVC title.

Meanwhile, Prasad also mentions that they haven’t received any written applications from players who are rumoured to be seeking transfers to other districts.

The CVC series will be held in Churchill Park on the 28th of this month and the 4th of next month.