Jovic double fires Milan into Coppa Italia final with victory over Inter

A Luka Jovic double and a goal from Tijjani Reijnders helped AC Milan to outclass city rivals Inter Milan 3-0 this morning and seal a 4-1 aggregate triumph to reach the Coppa Italia final.

Inter earned a 1-1 draw against Milan in the first leg of their semi-final but they could not stop an aggressive Milan from dominating the match this morning.

The win set up a showdown against either Bologna or Empoli, who play the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday, with Bologna defending a 3-0 lead from the first encounter.

Inter are still in the hunt for both the Serie A and Champions League titles, but they have endured a torrid time against Milan this season, losing three times and drawing twice.

Sergio Conceicao’s Milan have the chance to lift a second trophy this season, after their Italian Super Cup triumph in January.

After an early Champions League exit and a poor league run that has left them in ninth place, it has been an otherwise underwhelming campaign for Conceicao’s side.

Yet goalscorer Reijnders hopes they can end the season on a high note.

“We have a duty to believe we can win it,” he told DAZN about the Coppa Italia final.

Inter started well and Federico Dimarco nearly found the net midway through the first half with a stunning effort that crashed off the bar following a quick free kick.

Ten minutes later, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez latched onto a knock-down in the box but blazed his effort high into the stands.

Milan struck with their first real chance nine minutes before the break, as Alex Jimenez whipped in a cross for Jovic to nod home.

The Serbian sent half of San Siro into raptures four minutes after the restart, doubling Milan’s lead after a corner found its way to the far post, where Jovic battled to force it in.

Inter’s humiliation was complete when Reijnders was played free inside the box and easily slotted Milan’s third from an acute angle in the 85th minute.

The final is on May 14 at Stadio Olimpico.

