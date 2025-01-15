Jota earns Liverpool 1-1 draw at Forest

[Source: Reuters]

Substitute Diogo Jota’s second-half header earned Liverpool a battling 1-1 draw with surprise title rivals Nottingham Forest this morning, keeping the Premier League leaders six points clear at the top of the standings.

High-flying Forest, who are enjoying a remarkable season after just avoiding relegation last term, raced into the lead in an electric City Ground atmosphere through striker Chris Wood with eight minutes on the clock.

Liverpool, whose only league defeat this season prior to their trip to the East Midlands came against Forest in September, looked to be heading for another humbling before Jota headed home a 66th-minute equaliser from a corner.

Article continues after advertisement

Jota and Mohamed Salah went close to securing victory for Liverpool late on but found home goalkeeper Matz Sels in inspired form. Instead, the draw ensured Arne Slot’s team sit six points above second-placed Forest, who have played a game more.