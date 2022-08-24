Jetsetters out to end 26-year BOG drought

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

26 years is a long time coming for Nadi football and the team looks to end this drought in this year’s Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Nadi last hoisted the BOG silverware in 1996 beating Tavua 3-1 in the final.

The team has been doing well in the Digicel Premier League with Coach Viliame Toma and has brought in reinforcements during the mid-season transfer window to add some firepower to its squad.

Nadi will rest their hopes on players like William Valentine, Ame Votaniu, Ilmotama Jese, Siotame Kubu and Solomon Island duo Brian Limoki and Jaygrey Sipakana to take them through the two weeks.

The Green Machine will begin its BOG campaign against Nadroga on Friday at 2pm.

In other matches Suva meets Labasa at 12pm, Ba battles Navua at 4pm before Rewa faces Lautoka at 6.30pm.

You can listen to all BOG games commentaries on Mirchi FM.