Italy asks for Robinho to serve prison sentence in Brazil

Italy has requested that former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho serve a nine year prison sentence for rape in his home country.

In a statement, the Brazilian ministry confirmed it has received such a request without naming the player.

The request will be analyzed by the Justice Ministry’s Department of Asset Repatriation and International Legal Cooperation.

Robinho lives in Brazil and has always denied the charges.

Earlier this week, Italy’s Justice Ministry had issued an international arrest warrant for the player, after the country’s top court confirmed his conviction for rape last month.

However, the South American country does not extradite its nationals, which would mean Robinho would only face arrest if he traveled abroad.