Injury concerns for Labasa football

There are some injury worries in the Labasa football camp with a day remaining before the Punjas Battle of the Giants kicks off.

Head coach, Ravneel Pratap says a few of their players are nursing some niggling injuries and their recovery is still in question.

“Taniela Waqa, Edwin Sahayam, Ashnil Raju have niggling injuries. They are undergoing assessment with the physiotherapist so by Friday we’ll be able to know whether they will feature for Labasa or not.”

Pratap says this shouldn’t be a worry as they have other capable players that can fill in the positions.

Labasa’s first match is against Suva on Friday at 12pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This is followed by Nadi vs Nadroga at 2pm, Ba meets Navua at 4pm and Lautoka battles Rewa at 6.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.