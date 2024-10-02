Individual records not important anymore: Ronaldo

[Source: BBC]

Cristiano Ronaldo says he “no longer cares” about being the best player in the world and is focused on helping his team-mates.

Ronaldo, 39, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

On Monday the former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win against Qatari side Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League group stage.

Article continues after advertisement

Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but he has not won a domestic title or continental-level silverware with the team.

Last May Ronaldo became the top scorer in a single season in the Saudi Pro League with 35 goals.

The Portugal captain also scored his 901st career goal in a 2-1 win over Scotland in the Nations League last month.