Impressive start by Northerners on day two of Police IDC

Day two of the Fiji Police Inter-District Championship has kicked off with impressive start with the Northern Division side celebrating its first victory with a 3-0 win over the Southern Division side.

After suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to the Police Mobile Forces in their opening match, they made a strong comeback today.

Meanwhile, the Western Division One side is currently leading 1-0 against the Police Mobile Forces with the first half still underway.

Following this match, Western Division Two will be going up against the Central Division side before a brief tournament break.

Following the break, the Eastern Division will be facing Headquarters, followed by a clash between the Northern Division and Western Division One.

The day’s final match will feature the Police Mobile Forces going up against the Southern Division.

The tournament that is taking place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will wrap up tomorrow.