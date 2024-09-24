IDC teams confirmed

The Nadroga football team has earned a spot in the IDC

The eight teams to compete in the Super Premier Division at this year’s Inter District Championship have been confirmed.

Digicel Fiji Premier League winners Extra Rewa, runner-up Extra Supermarket Labasa, defending champions Rooster Chicken Ba, Flick Hygiene Lautoka, Flowserve Engineering Navua, Flick Hygiene Suva, Nadi, and Nadroga Marine Auto Upholstery/Sugar Taxis Nadroga will battle for Super Premier title.

Nasinu, Tailevu Naitasiri, Bua, Tavua, Lami, and Seaqaqa will battle in the premier division.

Savusavu, Taveuni, Nadogo, Dreketi, Rakiraki and Northland Tailevu will feature in the senior division.

The pool draws of the 2024 FMF IDC will be held next Tuesday in Suva.

The tournament will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka from October 15 to 20.