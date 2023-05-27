Gujarati IDC competition intensifies

[Source: Fiji Gujarati Sports Association/ Facebook]
The competition at the 68th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association IDC intensifies with some close calls in a number of matches.
Defending champions Lautoka had to settle for a 1-all draw against a determined Suva outfit.
Both teams won their opening matches with the Blues defeating Navua 2-0 and Suva edging Nadi 1-0.
In other results, Flying Arrows New Zealand beat 2022 runners-up Lami 3-0 and Rewa defeated Navua 3-1.
