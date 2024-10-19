Ground conditions a challenge for Navua

Navua coach Saiyad Ali has expressed concerns over how the ground conditions at Churchill Park, Lautoka, may affect his team’s style of play in their FMF IDC semifinal against Extra Supermarket Rewa today in Lautoka.

According to Ali, Navua is used to controlled football, building play from the back and he doesn’t think the ground conditions will allow that.

Ali emphasized that adapting to the conditions will be key for his players, as their usual method of play may not be feasible.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it’s a challenge to change the style because players are in the habit of playing constructive football, they don’t play kick and chase.

Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua will go against Rewa in the second semifinal of the FMF IDC 2024 at 4:30pm.

Extra supermarket Labasa and Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi play in the first semifinal at 2pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.