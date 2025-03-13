Gold town boys seek first home win

[ Source: Fiji Football Association ]

Tavua football will be hoping to register their first win against Lautoka FC in Round 4 of the Extra Premier League this weekend

Determined to improve, the team is training diligently and has recruited new players to bolster their chances.

Tavua Vice President Hirendra Kumar says that while the team’s defense has been a strong point, there are crucial areas that require attention.

He believes the midfield needs to exert greater control over matches, and the team must improve their finishing in front of goal.

The recent draw against Suva served as a clear example, where Tavua created numerous scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on them.

He emphasized the need for a more ruthless approach in attack, stressing that missed chances can be costly in a competitive league.

Kumar anticipates a highly motivated Lautoka side, as they are also seeking their first win of the season.

However, he assures that the Gold Town Boys will be equally determined and leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory on their home ground.

Tavua will play Lautoka on Saturday at 3 pm at Garvey Park, Tavua.

In other matches, Suva will play Nadroga this Sunday at 3 pm at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

Navua clashes with Labasa at 3 pm at Uprising Sports Center in Navua and you can listen to live commentary on Radio Fiji Two, while Nadi plays Nasinu at 3 pm at King Charles Park, Nadi.

