Girls Open final underway, nil-all at halftime

Defending champion, Xavier College is taking on Ba Sanatan College in the Girls Open final at the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School Soccer IDC.

It is nil-all at halftime, no goal has been scored by the two teams.

Subsequent to the Girls Open final, the Under-19 final takes place.

Article continues after advertisement

A new Under-19 champion will be crowned from the clash between Labasa College and Kamil College later this afternoon.

Earlier today, Labasa Sangam College claimed the Under-17 title, while Lautoka Central College has been crowned the new Under-15 champion.