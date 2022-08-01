Futsal tourney eye-opening for Labasa U-19

Labasa Under-19 side at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Viti Futsal Cup 2022 competition has been an eye-opener for the Labasa Under-19 side at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Parent, Sanaila Bera, who accompanied his 16-year-old son, Inoke from Labasa says the biggest challenge for the Northerners is that they have no proper turf to play on and train on the grass instead.

“The challenges were there but we overcame them. The style of futsal game these boys played didn’t really match the overseas teams but we managed to beat two to three local teams on our way to the finals.”

Parent Sanaila Bera, supporting the Labasa Under-19 boy’s at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Bera says he is proud of the team’s performance despite some players not being able to make the trip due to personal commitments.

Labasa lost to Suva 2-1 in the Under-19 final.

In other results, Suva Futsal Youth defeated Ba Futsal Youth 3-0 in the Youth grade final.

In the Under-13 boy’s final, Suva defeated Brisbane 4-1 while Labasa thrashed Brisbane 6-0 in the Under-14 boy’s final.