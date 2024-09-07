France overpowers Young Kulas

[Source: FIFA Women's World Cup/ Facebook]

The Young Kulas suffered their biggest defeat at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, falling 11-0 to France.

The Fijian side trailed 6-0 at halftime, with France continuing their dominance in the second half, scoring five more goals to secure the win.

France has now qualified for the tournament’s quarterfinals, which is currently underway in Colombia.

The Young Kulas had previously lost both of their earlier matches to Canada and Brazil.