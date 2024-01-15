Former Socceroo found dead

Stephen Laybutt [Source: Sydney Morning Herald]

Former Australian football rep Stephen Laybutt’s body has been found in bushland in the New South Wales north coast in a tragic conclusion to a police search.

According to media reports from Australia, the 46-year-old who played 15 matches for the Socceroos from 2000-2004 and represented the Olyroos at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, had been visiting friends but went missing on Friday night.

He was reported missing on Saturday morning, and his car found at a shop later that morning.

A large-scale police search was conducted for the missing former footballer, and his body was reportedly found last night.

Laybutt’s journeyman career, which included stints in Europe, ended prematurely in 2008 after a ruptured achilles tendon while playing for the Newcastle Jets in the A-League.