Five overseas based players named in Bula Boys squad

Jerome Narayan [Source: Dulwichhillfc/ INSTAF]

An Australian-based goalkeeper has been named in the national football squad for the Tri-Nations FIFA Friendlies next month.

Dulwich FC goalie Jerome Narayan is a fresh inclusion, joining other returning and well-known national players.

New Zealand-based players include Samuela Kautoga, James Hoyt, and Nabil Begg, with captain Roy Krishna from Odisha FC leading the team.

The 26-member team marches into camp on August 18th at the Fiji FA Ba Academy.

The final squad will be named on August 30th.

The Digicel Bula Boys will face the Solomon Islands national team on September 2nd at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, followed by a match against the Hong Kong-China national team on September 8th at Churchill Park in Lautoka.