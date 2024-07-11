Fiji U-19 overpowers Vanuatu in last pool game

Action from the Fiji vs Vanuatu match [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Fiji Football U19 team has defeated Vanuatu 6-1 in their final pool game of the OFC Men’s Championship today.

Despite an early setback with Vanuatu’s Glen Maki scoring a classic goal, Fiji made an impressive comeback to dominate their opponents.

Captain Penisoni Tirau kickstarted Fiji’s scoring with a powerful header, leveling the game.

Building on this momentum, Ibraheem Afazal stunned Vanuatu’s goalkeeper with a brilliant brace, pushing Fiji ahead.

Defender Sterling Vaconcellos added to the tally with a well-timed header from a corner kick, securing a commanding lead.

Fiji led 4-1 at halftime.

Vasoncellos continued to impress as he added their fifth in a similar fashion having his height as an advantage before William Khan sealed the win with their last goal in the last minute.

Fiji now awaits the result of the Tahiti vs. Solomon Islands match to determine their fate for a semi-final spot.