Fiji U16 ready to give their all against New Zealand

The Fiji Under-16 side has been focusing on improving their finishing in the past two days.

Despite winning their first pool match against the Cook Islands in the OFC Men’s Under-16 Championship, the team struggled with poor finishing.

Head Coach Sunil Kumar mentioned that they have been dedicating more time to this aspect in their training sessions. The head coach notes that while they had many opportunities in their last game, they failed to finish it off.

Kumar also emphasizes that they will need to be on alert at all times and take their chances in their next game.

This is because the defending champions are good at capitalizing on their opponents’ mistakes.

“The boys are ready for the match and it’s always, I think, good to go as underdogs. You always know New Zealand is the champion side, they’re the favorites, but then we are ready for it, and the boys are ready to give everything in this match.”

Fiji has yet to win the tournament in the 19 years since its inception. The Digicel Baby Bula Boys is set to face New Zealand at 10 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the local tournament, the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants semifinals and final will be played this weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The first semifinal will see Flick Hygiene Lautoka FC play Extra Supermarket Rewa FC at 2pm before Flick Hygiene Suva FC meets Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi FC at 4.30pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 3 pm.