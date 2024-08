Fiji U16 girls named

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association have selected 21 players to attend a training camp this Friday, at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

This camp is in preparation for the OFC Girls U16 Championship, which will be held in Suva from the 8th to the 20th of September.

Players are required to bring boots, shin pads, joggers, school uniforms, stationery, a copy of their birth certificate, casual clothes and toiletries.

Article continues after advertisement

Electronic items such as mobile phones and tablets are not permitted.

For further details and transport arrangements, players can contact their regional officers.

The selected players are:

1. Shania Singh – Nasinu FC

2. Torika Drosiniwai – Ba FC

3. Annie Florence May – Savusavu FC

4. Ulamila Rasovasova – Ba FC

5. Sereima Nauci – Ba FC

6. Grace Vere Lakavutu – Labasa FC

7. Anaseini Bukavou – Navua FC

8. Titilia Raiyawa Latui – Lautoka FC

9. Salanieta Vosadora – Tailevu Naitasiri

10. Tania Va Trisha Samy – Ba FC

11. Nauseeba Azharia – Labasa FC

12. Kalisi Dama – Seaqaqa FC

13. Emele Nai Vunivalu – Tavua FC

14. Teonila Levuiciva – Nadi FC

15. Adi Filomena Analiza Wakeham – Lami FC

16. Vilomena Lutuimaitoga Batirerega – Dreketi FC

17. Adi Ulamila Reva – Ba FC

18. Tarusila Qerawaqa Maivunidawa – Nadi FC

19. Alfiza Umaira – Navua FC

20. Melania Diraitabe Keresoni – Labasa FC

21. Kinisimere Botesulu – Ba FC