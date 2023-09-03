Fiji to face Solomons in semi-final

The Digicel Fiji Under-23 side after beating PNG [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Digicel Fiji Under-23 side will face the Solomon Islands in the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Olympic qualifier.

Fiji booked its spot yesterday after beating Papua New Guinea 2-0.

The Solomon Islands defeated Tonga 5-1 today setting up a last-four clash with Fiji.

This means Vanuatu will battle New Zealand in another semi-final.

Vanuatu booked its place after beating Samoa 3-1 earlier today.

The semi-finals will be held on Wednesday at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart in Auckland, New Zealand.