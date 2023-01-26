Fiji Football vows to donate to WOWS Kids

The Fiji Football Association has vowed to offer a dollar to WOWS Kids Fiji for every ticket sold in every upcoming local football tournament.

The announcement was made by Fiji Football President Rajesh Patel who says this is part of the association’s social corporate responsibility.

Last year, the association vowed to do the same for the Pacific Cup tournament which took place in November.

Patel says they were able to donate $6,401.

“And we opened the ticket sales and our figures were, adults $4,443 and children were sold $458- total ticket sold was $4,901 and an additional $1,500 which was coming from the donation of the overseas participating teams.”

Patel says they will continue to support the organisation through its league and tournaments.

This starts with the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC which kicks off in February.