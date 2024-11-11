Fiji football side expected to field its best team against PNG

The Bula Boys in Port Moresby [Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna and Leroy Jennings are expected to join the squad soon in Port Moresby.

The national side will play Papua New Guinea on Thursday for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers.

Speaking to FBC Sports from PNG, coach Rob Sherman says they’ve prepared well.

He adds these next two games are crucial and they need positive results to stay on track.

‘We’ve had a pretty settled attendance throughout and so we’ve been able to work with core of the team and only one or two players to come in yet’.

Our side is now in Port Moresby preparing for the most important match of their World Cup campaign.

Having enjoyed home advantage for the first group match, there will be a fresh challenge for Fiji, when they take on PNG at 6pm on Thursday in front of a loud and proud local support.