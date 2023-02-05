Extra futsal finals set for today

The semi-finalists for the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC have been confirmed.

Group A winner Rooster Chicken Ba will take on Tailevu Naitasiri in the first semi-final at 9am at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Defending champion Suva will face Labasa at 10.30am in the second semi-final.

At 12 midday Nasinu and Tavua will battle for 9th place followed by the 7th position playoff between Lami and Savusavu at 1 pm.

At 2 pm Rewa will take on Nadi in the 5th position play while at 3pm the losing semi-finalists will battle for third place.

Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Suva in the women’s futsal final at 4 pm.

