Dunn credits Navua FC for breakthrough

National star midfielder Thomas Dunn credits his recent success in securing an overseas contract to his former club, Navua FC, which played a crucial role in shaping him into the player he is today.

From representing his primary school, Vashist Muni, in local tournaments to wearing the white jersey on international fields in front of thousands, Dunn has made great strides in turning his long-time dream into a reality.

He thanked Navua FC for nurturing him throughout the years and for the valuable experiences he gained while with the club.

Though leaving for his new club has been difficult for the 22-year-old, Dunn emphasizes that it doesn’t mark the end of his connection with Navua FC. He remains open to playing for the club again in the future.

Dunn recently signed with Eastern Suburbs AFC in New Zealand and left last weekend to begin this exciting new chapter in his career.

“I would like to thank my former club Navua FC, for allowing me to represent them and play for them when I was in Fiji. Leaving the club was a bit difficult, but it’s good to take this opportunity to come overseas and see where I go to better my football career.”

Dunn, who led the Junior Bula Boys to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina back in 2023, is considered to be one of the best mid-fielders in the country.

With 13 caps for the Fiji Bula Boys, Dunn is certainly on the way to competing at more elite international tournaments like Fiji’s Wonder Boy Roy Krishna.